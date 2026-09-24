According to a poll, more than 70% of us would risk our life to try to save our pet. Would we really though if that theoretical moment became real? As Mike Tyson once said , “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

A rock musician in California named Geordan White had the theoretical suddenly turn very real.

He was on a boat on Lake Shasta one recent morning with his dog when the dog suddenly either fell off or jumped off into the water.

White didn’t hesitate.

He dove from the moving boat in an effort to rescue his dog and paid dearly for it.

According to police a witness said the 60-year-old rocker began having an “unknown emergency and called for help.”

As reported by pennlive.com, authorities say he was thrown a flotation device which he grabbed onto but for unknown reasons he went under the surface and never came back up.

His body was recovered.

SEMA HELVACI SEMA HELVACI

The dog survived, but White did not

Now the ultimate irony in all this? The dog was fine.

That study I mentioned of over 2,000 pet owners that found 72% would put themselves in harm’s way to save a pet? It’s not surprising.

Because that same poll reveals 78% of us think of our pets as full-fledged members of our family.

It’s your life. It’s your pet. Do what you want.

I just want to point out in closing that if other full-fledged family members are your own young children, they need you to be around for them more than they need a pet.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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