Murphy’s tyrannical ways will worsen if he wins re-election (Opinion)

Mask mandates, limits on commerce, and social interaction will all make a huge comeback if Murphy is reelected in November in New Jersey.

Odds are pretty good that he will be reelected with polls showing him with a healthy lead over Republican challenge a Jack Ciattarelli.

Right now, other blue state governors not facing re-election have stricter rules than we currently do here in New Jersey. That could all change after election day.

His latest draconian nonsensical mandate is to mask children as young as 2 years old at daycare facilities.

Of course Republicans in the Legislature are pushing back but they are powerless to do anything about it.

No one seems to have any ability to push back against this governor when it comes to challenging him on his executive orders that have crushed businesses damaged education and reeks havoc on society in general. For some strange reason, the majority of people in New Jersey like to be controlled and manipulated all in the name of “public safety."

It’s not about public safety. It’s about control and power.

Even the World Health Organization does not recommend mask wearing for children under the age of 6.

Europe’s version of the CDC does not recommend children under the age of 12 to wear masks.

Right now, Murphy is fighting his tyrannical instincts to impose more restrictions because he can’t afford to piss off any segment of the electorate prior to this election. Once we're passed the first Tuesday in November and he is reinstated as governor, hang onto your hats ... or should I say ... your masks. Don’t put them away yet!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.