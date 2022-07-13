Murphy’s property tax gimmick is working on some people (Opinion)

A recent post on the NextDoor app from a senior citizen in a senior citizen community thanks Gov. Murphy in the legislature for their latest property tax rebate gimmick.

Thank you, Governor Murphy and the New Jersey legislature. Under the new ANCHOR or Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program, which replaces the Homestead Benefit program, more than 1.15 million homeowners will receive credit toward their property taxes.

She was challenged in the comments by someone who pointed out that we have the highest property taxes in the country for which they’re really doing nothing about.

Someone else challenged him by saying "how come I can’t put an opposing point of view up here."

The comments went back-and-forth saying that it wasn’t a political point of view, she was just thankful for the help of being a senior citizen on a fixed income. That’s the trick! If you have people in a situation where they are grateful for any crumbs they get from the government whether they’re seniors or young people having babies, they can’t afford otherwise.

So much of our society has become so dependent on the government rather than the government getting out of our way and easing the burden of taxes and regulations.

The governor and legislature would deserve to think if they dismantled the machinery that makes our property taxes the highest in the nation. They should be thanking them if they were getting out of our way and allowing liberty and prosperity to flourish here in the state. It is the least free and least prosperous state when it comes to people keeping what they earn.

Our state flag is a mockery from what the politicians have done to New Jersey. "Liberty and prosperity?" That’s like rubbing salt in a wound. At least one New Jersey politician agrees. Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, is calling it what it is, "a joke and an insult.” But if you don't look into it or just dismiss his words because "he's on the other team."

This gimmick and people falling for it is nothing new. They've been playing the property tax rebate game for many years and several administrations. It might help a little in the short term, but in the long run, your kids and grandkids will be driven out of the state or out of their house if this nonsense is allowed to continue.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

