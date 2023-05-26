Murphy’s latest attempt to appear ‘real’ to NJ

When you have a villa in Italy, an apartment in Germany, and a $10 million house on the Navesink River in New Jersey, it's hard to relate to the common citizen here.

With an estimated worth of $80 million dollars, it's got to be difficult, but Gov. Murphy continues to try once in a while and it's always transparently phony and lame. His latest attempt via Facebook and Twitter is cringe-worthy and soooooooooooo lame.

Although he wouldn't know Taylor Ham from a tailored suit or pork roll from a jelly roll, he tried to relate to the common New Jerseyan this week. It was an embarrassing dumbass message about Taylor Swift's appearance this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

He signed a proclamation making a "Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich" the official sandwich of New Jersey. It's filled with cliches containing titles of Taylor Swift songs and a lot of "WHEREAS" sentences.

WHEREAS he is the worst example of a representative of the people of New Jersey, he therefore shall be proclaimed as the lamest Governor we've ever had.

WHEREAS he has devastated our economy and trampled on our rights as free citizens proclaiming once that the Bill of Rights was "above his paygrade", therefore he is the worst example of a power-hungry, guilty progressive who has ever bought his way into the statehouse.

WHEREAS there is no way he can relate to, empathize with, or properly manage the peoples' affairs of the state of New Jersey, I hereby proclaim him a jackass of the highest order. Congratulations, King Phillip!

