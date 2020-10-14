Murphy says no COVID-19 outbreak linked to Trump event in NJ

HILLSBOROUGH — There has been no reported outbreak of COVID-19 stemming from the campaign fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump in New Jersey hours before he announced his coronavirus diagnosis.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave the update Tuesday following scheduled remarks at a news conference in this township.

“We’re not aware of any outbreaks and the federal response was extremely disappointing,” Murphy said, according to Politico.

Murphy was at Flounder Brewing, flanked by federal and state legislative leaders, to announce an additional $100 million in CARES Act funding for residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Oct. 1 campaign event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster was attended by roughly 200 people in addition to the golf club staff working there.

CNN previously reported that Trump attended three events at the fundraiser — an indoor roundtable, an indoor VIP reception and an outdoor reception.

Donors who gave $250,000 were able to participate in the roundtable, which CNN reported as including 18 people at socially distanced tables.

After being involved in debate preparations the week before, Gov. Chris Christie confirmed his own confirmed test for coronavirus within 72 hours of Trump.

Christie, the president and first lady Melania Trump were among at least two dozen people with White House ties that contracted the virus.

