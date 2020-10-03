Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19 — Trump doing better at hospital

Gov. Chris Christie on Saturday confirmed that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes a day after President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive. Doctors said Saturday that Trump continued to improve after suffering mild symptoms and revealed that Trump had been diagnosed with COVID 72 hours earlier, which would have made it before Trump announced his test results after midnight on Friday after having having stopped at a political fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster.

Christie is among a slew of people connected to the White House who have come down with the coronavirus. On Friday, Christie told ABC News that neither he nor anyone else, including the president, wore masks during their preparation for the presidential debate, which was held Tuesday. Christie said there were about a half dozen people in the room at the White House.

Others who have contracted the virus include New Jersey resident Kellyanne Conway, a former top advisor to the president; U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, who attended a White House event last weekend with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who had the coronavirus this summer.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also had worked for Christie's campaigns, and University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins, also have tested positive.

Hope Hicks, a senior advisor to the president, announced her positive test results on Thursday. Published reports said Hicks began to feel ill Wednesday during a Trump rally in Minnesota and later quarantined on Air Force One. Hicks also had traveled with Trump on Tuesday.

Christie made the announcement on Twitter, where he thanked people for caring about his health.

"I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition," Christie said.

Gov. Phil Murphy reacted to Christie's announcement by wishing him a "full and speedy recovery."

On late Saturday morning, doctors outside Walter Reed gave a cheery update on the president's condition, saying that he was in good spirits and felt "like I could walk out of here today," one medic quoted him as saying.

The doctors said Trump would be on an IV treatment of Remdesivir while being monitored for complications of the coronavirus and the therapy.

Doctors said Saturday that Trump has had no trouble breathing or need to be on oxygen while he has been hospitalized. They said he has not had a fever in 24 hours.

Trump's reported symptoms have included mild cough and fatigue, which doctors said are improving. While the medical facility said they would be monitoring his heart and liver function, doctors said that the president's obesity was the only underlying condition that would be of any concern.

Christie also is overweight and suffers from asthma, which landed him in the hospital back in 2011.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who Trump mocked during the debate for frequently wearing a mask in public, said Friday that neither he nor his wife have tested positive for the virus.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.