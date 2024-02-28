Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Deptford High School Deptford High School (Deptford School District) loading...

DEPTFORD — The school district has made some adjustments to its new Chromebook policy after an outcry about them being disabled late at night.

Schools Superintendent Kevin Kanauss announced restrictions would be put in place after monitoring software found that students were using their school-issued machines in the evening and in some cases "well past midnight."

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey lawmakers are interfering with the role of parents, according to critics of a proposed law that has already received the green light from a panel of legislators.

Right now in New Jersey, minors as young as 16 are legally permitted to seek in-person mental health counseling without consent from a parent or guardian.

Under a bill that was the focus of two hours of debate on Thursday, the minimum age would be lowered to 14.

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers budget address, NJ Transit train Gov. Phil Murphy delivers budget address (Gov. Phil Murphy via YouTube), NJ Transit train (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing a transit tax that would become the first dedicated revenue source for NJ Transit.

During his budget address Tuesday at the Statehouse, the Democrat proposed a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee on corporations with more than $10 million in annual profit.

If approved, it would generate as much as a billion dollars for NJ Transit.

New Jersey prescribed burn in 2019 (NJ DEP/NJ State Forest Fire Service) New Jersey prescribed burn in 2019 (NJ DEP/NJ State Forest Fire Service) loading...

After a dangerously active wildfire season last year, New Jersey is trying to get ahead of warmer weather.

The NJ Forest Fire Service plans to treat 25,000 acres of land through prescribed burns before April, which is typically around the start of wildfire season.

That's a nearly 17% increase in acreage from last year, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Old Bridge Superfund site Old Bridge Superfund site (EPA/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five toxic waste sites in 15 states will be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a $1 billion infusion to the federal Superfund program.

The money is the third and last installment in $3.5 billion allocated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden. It will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as old landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities targeted by the 44-year-old Superfund program.

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.