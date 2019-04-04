Murphy plugs 2020 school aid plan — These are the biggest winners, losers

CRANFORD — With the deadline to pass a new balanced state spending plan less than three months away, Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with plans to highlight different components of his proposed budget across New Jersey.

On Thursday, Murphy traveled to Cranford High School to tout his plan to allocate $15.4 billion in the budget to support K-12 schools in the Garden State.

Under New Jersey’s re-configured school funding formula, Cranford would receive an 8.2% increase, a total of $2.84 million.

Nearly all Union County school districts would receive more money in the 2020 budget, but a majority of districts in other counties, including Monmouth and Ocean, will get less aid next year.

Statewide, 369 districts will have their education funding gradually increased, but on the flip side almost 200 other districts will get less money.

Murphy said the existing formula wasn’t working and needed to be changed, but he acknowledged cutting aid isn’t easy.

“We have enormous empathy, sympathy and we’re working with the communities, which are either slightly or a little bit more than slightly down, to try to find smart ways to deal with that," he said.

“Some communities are feeling that pain, we want to work with them. The commissioner has some amount of emergency aid at his disposal.”

Biggest losers by dollars lost

Jersey City — Hudson County

Change: -$27,192,633 / -6.7%

Freehold Regional — Monmouth County

Change: -$3,780,766 / -7.5%

Asbury Park City — Monmouth County

Change: -$3,426,828 / -6.4%

Toms River Regional — Ocean County

Change: -$2,780,498 / -4.2%

Brick Twp — Ocean County

Change: -$2,741,894 / -8.%

Pemberton Twp — Burlington County

Change: -$2,685,232 / -3.3%

Jackson Twp — Ocean County

Change: -$2,297,004 / -4.7%

Old Bridge Twp — Middlesex County

Change: -$1,961,039 / -4.4%

Howell Twp — Monmouth County

Change: -$1,645,527 / -5.%

Neptune Twp — Monmouth County

Change: -$1,634,653 / -5.2%

Manalapan-Englishtown Reg — Monmouth County

Change: -$1,538,750 / -8.2%

Vernon Twp — Sussex County

Change: -$1,467,098 / -6.1%

Washington Twp — Gloucester County

Change: -$1,454,975 / -3.%

Jefferson Twp — Morris County

Change: -$1,193,302 / -7.7%

South Brunswick Twp — Middlesex County

Change: -$1,150,181 / -4.6%

Hopatcong — Sussex County

Change: -$1,092,000 / -10.2%

Lenape Regional — Burlington County

Change: -$961,300 / -3.4%

West Milford Twp — Passaic County

Change: -$950,066 / -6.7%

Lower Twp — Cape May County

Change: -$947,285 / -9.6%

Evesham Twp — Burlington County

Change: -$924,838 / -7.1%

Biggest losers by percentage lost

Frenchtown Boro — Hunterdon County

Change: -$177,147 / -23.3%

Roosevelt Boro Monmouth County

Change: -$148,459 / -15.2%

Califon Boro — Hunterdon County

Change: -$43,800 / -14.%

Washington Twp — Burlington County

Change: -$79,439 / -13.%

Estell Manor City — Atlantic County

Change: -$224,280 / -10.4%

Dennis Twp — Cape May County

Change: -$597,414 / -10.3%

Hopatcong — Sussex County

Change: -$1,092,000 / -10.2%

Ocean Twp — Ocean County

Change: -$663,015 / -10.2%

Stillwater Twp — Sussex County

Change: -$174,593 / -10.2%

Weymouth Twp — Atlantic County

Change: -$222,953 / -9.9%

Springfield Twp — Burlington County

Change: -$111,324 / -9.7%

Lower Twp — Cape May County

Change: -$947,285 / -9.6%

Logan Twp — Gloucester County

Change: -$494,633 / -9.5%

Great Meadows Regional — Warren County

Change: -$538,066 / -9.5%

Byram Twp — Sussex County

Change: -$358,049 / -9.4%

Lebanon Twp — Hunterdon County

Change: -$214,844 / -9.4%

Hampton Boro — Hunterdon County

Change: -$85,671 / -9.3%

Delaware Valley Regional — Hunterdon County

Change: -$354,248 / -9.2%

Neptune City — Monmouth County

Change: -$180,852 / -9.%

Cape May Point — Cape May County

Change: -$2,290 / -9.%

Biggest winners by dollars gained

Newark City — Essex County

Change: $24,767,712 / 3.1%

Elizabeth City — Union County

Change: $15,136,244 / 3.9%

Lakewood Twp — Ocean County

Change: $14,938,768 / 63.7%

Paterson City — Passaic County

Change: $13,238,364 / 3.1%

Atlantic City — Atlantic County

Change: $11,393,406 / 39.2%

Plainfield City — Union County

Change: $8,594,435 / 6.5%

Trenton City — Mercer County

Change: $8,578,701 / 3.5%

Woodbridge Twp — Middlesex County

Change: $7,392,702 / 21.8%

New Brunswick City — Middlesex County

Change: $5,957,300 / 4.5%

Bayonne City — Hudson County

Change: $5,496,002 / 9.2%

Passaic City — Passaic County

Change: $5,191,735 / 2.2%

Clifton City — Passaic County

Change: $5,089,651 / 14.5%

Union City — Hudson County

Change: $4,969,701 / 2.6%

Bridgeton City — Cumberland County

Change: $4,590,125 / 5.3%

Perth Amboy City — Middlesex County

Change: $4,514,814 / 2.7%

Egg Harbor Twp — Atlantic County

Change: $4,228,730 / 9.6%

Linden City — Union County

Change: $3,668,890 / 13.5%

North Brunswick Twp — Middlesex County

Change: $3,597,220 / 19.1%

Passaic County Vocational — Passaic County

Change: $3,485,615 / 13.2%

Kearny Town — Hudson County

Change: $3,391,922 / 8.9%

Biggest winners by % gained

Lakewood Twp — Ocean County

Change: $14,938,768 / 63.7%

Atlantic City — Atlantic County

Change: $11,393,406 / 39.2%

Woodbridge Twp — Middlesex County

Change: $7,392,702 / 21.8%

Cumberland Co Vocational — Cumberland County

Change: $1,042,690 / 19.8%

North Brunswick Twp — Middlesex County

Change: $3,597,220 / 19.1%

Atlantic Co Vocational — Atlantic County

Change: $1,511,165 / 17.4%

South Hackensack Twp — Bergen County

Change: $49,678 / 16.8%

Elmwood Park — Bergen County

Change: $1,417,898 / 16.7%

Edison Twp — Middlesex County

Change: $3,203,861 / 16.2%

Fairview Boro — Bergen County

Change: $1,971,395 / 15.6%

Hackensack City — Bergen County

Change: $2,875,682 / 15.%

North Arlington Boro — Bergen County

Change: $479,622 / 14.6%

Clifton City — Passaic County

Change: $5,089,651 / 14.5%

Hi-Nella — Camden County

Change: $150,025 / 14.4%

West Long Branch Boro — Monmouth County

Change: $49,271 / 14.3%

Essex Fells Boro — Essex County

Change: $17,327 / 14.2%

Linden City — Union County

Change: $3,668,890 / 13.5%

Passaic County Vocational — Passaic County

Change: $3,485,615 / 13.2%

West Orange Town — Essex County

Change: $1,606,160 / 13.1%

Secaucus Town — Hudson County

Change: $214,386 / 13.1%

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, who attended the Cranford event with the Democratic governor, said “we have some concerns about some districts that lost substantial funds, that’s why we’re in the middle of this budget process, and that’s why we should continue to talk to each other.”

He stressed that “even though we may not agree on every issue, it’s important that we show students that Republicans and Democrats can meet, can talk, and can be civil to each other.”

Murphy noted “our administration’s goal remains ensuring that every district receives its fair share of funding.”

He said “this is a simple concept that was pushed aside by the prior administration and it is one we’re working hard to get back to.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com