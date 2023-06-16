Many of us knew it from when the vaccine program was pretty new, in our hearts, but also from the independent research we had done. The vaccine didn't prevent you from getting or spreading the COVID-19 virus, and it became apparent to the rest of the world that it didn't make sense to get the vaccine "to protect others" from getting COVID. Many healthcare workers were coerced into getting the shot against their will, and many were fired.

This was one of the most egregious violations of body autonomy and personal rights in our nation's history; no one seemed to care that much. The government (idiots like Murphy), and the media did a good enough job of scaring people out of their wits that they were willing to do anything to "stay safe."

Well, not everybody. Some brave and intelligent people, in the medical field in particular, stuck to their convictions and refused to get the new experimental shot even though they were repeatedly told by people like King/Father/Emperor Murphy that the shot was "safe and effective."

He's still saying it! Tell that to the people who got seriously injured from the vax, or who got a pretty bad case of the virus even though they were vaccinated and boosted. At least now, long after the damage has been done and the nursing shortage has become critical, has Murphy lifted the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Wow. Now that it doesn't matter, and long after we've learned the truth about how useless that whole program was, this clown comes out and lifts that mandate. Great, brave, insightful move Mr. New Hairdo, I want to run for President Fluffy Head!

