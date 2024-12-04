‘Murder’ at NJ home — father and son found dead, prosecutors say

🔴 Two men found dead at a home

GUTTENBERG — A New Jersey man charged with interfering in a homicide investigation is now charged with murder, according to authorities.

Police found two Guttenberg men dead at the 2,500-square-foot home on 71st Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Justo Bory, 87, and his son Ricardo Bory, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't say who tipped police off to the deaths, one of which has since been ruled a homicide.

Interfering, murder charges for NJ man

Lamont Cole, 40, of East Orange was arrested that night and charged with interfering with an investigation. Authorities have not said what he was accused of doing specifically to interfere.

Cole was taken to Hudson County jail.

While he waited behind bars, authorities were performing autopsies on the two Guttenberg men.

This Monday, Justo Bory's death was ruled a homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Prosecutors said an autopsy report dated Dec. 2 found the cause of death was "compression of the neck."

Cole, who was still in jail, was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with murder.

An autopsy report for Ricardo Bory is still pending.

