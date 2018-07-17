Multi-million dollar home burns in Princeton

PRINCETON — A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a large, multi-million dollar home late Monday night.

Flames broke out at the vacant home on Hodge Road just outside downtown Princeton before midnight, according to Princeton Police. The first crews said the fire engulfed the second floor and caused the heaviest damage to the second and third floors as well as the roof.

The entire home sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire was put out overnight, but investigators remained at the house all night. Fire departments and EMS crews from Lawrenceville, Hopewell, Montgomery, Rocky Hill, Kingston, and Princeton Junction all assisted Princeton

Mercer County tax records assessed the home's value at $2.5 million.

One firefighter cut a finger, while another had a respiratory issue, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Even at that late hour, it was a steamy night, with a temperature of 79 degrees and a heat index of 82 when humidity was factored in.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.