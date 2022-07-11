Muhammad Ali’s former house in Cherry Hill, NJ is for sale
Okay, so he only lived there for a couple of years (’71-’73), but at one time, it was home to “The Greatest," Muhammad Ali and now it can be yours.
The champ’s former home in Cherry Hill is on the market again, this time listed at $1.85 million. For that money, you get a pretty big home at 6,688 square feet; not a palace, but not cramped, either. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a tennis court, basketball court, in-ground pool and gazebo.
The listing describes it as “Mediterranean ranch in style” and:
“This home embraces indoor and outdoor living. Large windows are simply everywhere. They fill this home with light and connect you with nature, and no space does this better than the solarium. With walls and a ceiling of glass and a two-sided gas fireplace, the solarium is a perfect retreat for any day of the year.”
The main level has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and there is a private guest quarter with a kitchen, laundry, and its own entrance. The lower level has a 12 foot long wet bar, a gym with a full bath, and an office.
Take a look!
The champ, Muhammad Ali, lived here from ’71 to ’73.
The home features lots of windows and lots of outdoor entertaining space.
The open floor plan allows the living room to flow into the dining room.
The living room, surrounded by windows.
The stone fireplace gives it a homey feel.
It has a pretty spacious kitchen.
There’s a nice dining area next to the kitchen.
The master bath has a soaking tub and waterfall shower.
The master bedroom has hardwood floors.
The lower level features this area, which looks like it is both a good place to workout or just sit comfortably and think about working out.
The hot tub sits on the multi-level deck.
Nice outdoor entertaining space.
Your own tennis court…
….and your own shuffleboard and basketball courts.
The property taxes last year were $27,441. It sits on 1.5 acres and has a three car garage with room to park another three cars.
