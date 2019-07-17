A lot of people will consider this disturbing, but MTV may be coming back to New Jersey. I say “may” because the town in question may not cooperate. 495 Productions, which produces Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is looking at filming in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township (that’s the one in Atlantic County).

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the show, which follows the cast of the original Jersey Shore, wants to film in August for episodes that will air in the next season. Wildwood rejected them last year as did Brick, but they have filmed in Manalapan and AC. The Hamilton Township Committee tabled a resolution that would have allowed the production company to film, saying that the plans were too vague. Approval by the township would be more symbolic than anything because if they are shooting on private property (the plans are to film at privately owned Air BNB) they don’t need to get permission. The Press of Atlantic City story says that the production company would have to pay for any additional city services like police.

