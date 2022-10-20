Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ
Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick.
As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:
Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes in New Jersey. Not only will you love our cupcakes, you'll be happy with our customer service. We pride ourselves in keeping our customers coming back for more!
Mr. Cupcakes was founded in October 2007 by Johnny Manganiotis. There are now three locations.
He told the Asbury Park Press that he grew up in the restaurant business. His dad owned a diner and Manganiotis said that he always knew he wanted to open a business which led to the cupcake bakery in Clifton.
Pumpkin cheesecake cupcake
The s’mores cupcake
Peanut butter and jelly cupcake
Their first foray into Ocean County came at a pop-up at Burger 25 in Toms River and Taylor Sam’s in Brick.
The cupcakes are available in three sizes: mini, standard, and jumbo
The seasonal egg nog cupcake
Believe it or not, that is a cake!
Mini chocolate cupcake topped with Jack Daniels infused chocolate buttercream, inject it with Jack Daniels and eat it in one bite!
Churros locos cupcakes
A special cupcake for Dr. Seuss’s birthday
Samoas and Thin Mint cupcakes
The goal is to have the new Brick store in November.
