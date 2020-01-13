Protests at the State House continued on Monday in anticipation of the vote eliminating religious exemptions for vaccines. These people have been out there off and on for weeks now, desperately trying to stop a bill that would illuminate the right to choose. The right to choose the health and safety of their own children in light of the many vaccine injured kids that only in New Jersey both throughout the country.

Their dedication and desperation tugs at the hearts of so many. It strikes at the heart of all of our freedoms and liberties. Some have brought up the question, “If it’s my body my right” in the case of abortion, why not in cases of a mandated injection which could cause irreparable harm? Many of the people involved in the protest are pro-vaccine but also pro-liberty and choice.

Listening to this crowd Monday brought a tear to my eyes. Give a look and listen.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

