Motown Legend Smokey Robinson is coming to New Jersey

Anyone who appreciates the history of American music will be excited to learn that the one and only Smokey Robinson will be performing in New Jersey next year.

His accomplishments are too numerous to mention, but he was instrumental in the formation and success of the Motown record label; he co-wrote (with Berry Gordy) and, with his group, the Miracles, performed the label’s first #1 hit: Shop Around (in 1960!).

Smokey Robinson was referred to as “America’s greatest living poet by no less a songwriting authority, Bob Dylan.

The fact that Smokey tours at all is impressive; the man is 82 years old! But he still packs ‘em in, performing just a few of the over 1,000 songs he has written or co-written; classics like “Tears of a Clown”, “You Really Got a Hold on Me,” “More Love,” and “Tears of a Clown” with the Miracles and classics like “My Guy,” “My Girl”, “Don’t Mess with Bill” and “Ain’t That Peculiar” that he wrote for other Motown artists.

Oh, and he also had 10 Top 40 hits as a solo artist (including two of my personal favorites.: “Being With You” and “Cruisin.’” The man is a national treasure.

Some of his accolades include the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the National Medal for the Arts.

The show is scheduled for March 4, 2023 at 8 PM. Tickets to see Smokey Robinson go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00am.

Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

