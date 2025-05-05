Crunch time. Less than a week to go to either get something for your mom (if you’re lucky enough to have her still around) or feel like the worst person on the planet.

It’s hard, though. When you’re a kid, you can paint a rock and glue felt to the bottom of it and offer it to mom as a paper weight and think you’ve done some grand thing. The longer you’re an adult and the more Mother’s Day gifts you’ve given her, the less and less she needs. Unless you’re coming up with something truly unique, you’re likely providing something from a short list of fairly standard gifts that at least tell her you haven’t forgotten her and still love her, and appreciate all she’s done.

But what’s the most popular Mother’s Day gift in each state? And what is it here in New Jersey?

Yes, there are differences, and Uncommon Goods analyzed Google searches over a recent two-week period to find out what they were.

South Carolina is the only state that gives moms accessories like a scarf, hat, or handbag more than any other gift.

A spa day is the top gift in Virginia.

For Alaska and Arizona, it's health and wellness products like fitness trackers or yoga gear as their top gift.

West Virginia and Wyoming were taking care of mom’s skin with moisturizers and skincare kits being their top Mother’s Day gift.

Beauty products were number one in Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

(Are they calling their moms ugly? "Here, Mom, you could use this.")

Georgia, Kentucky, and Maryland’s top gift was clothing.

So, what’s left? Well, there’s always jewelry.

That's not the most popular gift for Mother’s Day here in New Jersey, but it is in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Flowers are the old standby.

The obvious gift that screams “requisite and cliché.” And a bouquet is the most popular gift for moms in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma.

That leaves the last 11 states, and New Jersey is one of them, for the final gift category.

What do we love in New Jersey?

What are we known for, and what do we miss most when we move away?

The great food and vineyards we have here. We have a lot of foodies here, and in New Jersey, along with Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont, the number one Mother’s Day gift is food and wine. As in an assortment of delicious gourmet chocolates from perhaps David Bradley Chocolates and a few quality bottles from Laurita Winery.

So much better than flowers, and something with which we can cheer all our moms!

