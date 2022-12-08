Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners

We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.

First of all he picked "2,000 Miles" by Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders as one of them. That was number 10. Which would have been okay had he also picked the same artist's version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" as number one. Because, of course, I think it's the most heart-warming Christmas song therefore it is, you know?

He didn't.

He picked "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby as the number one most touching Christmas tune.

Electric Christmas tree Jayshiao loading...

Puh-lease!

So we had some fun inviting listeners to give what they thought was the most heart-warming Christmas song. (And even more fun when Chris Jordan himself called in from the Hightstown Diner to defend his piece)

So what did New Jersey listeners pick as the most heart-warming Christmas tune? Here are just a few.

Christmas Shoes

The very first caller offered this song about a young boy trying to afford shoes for his dying mother's funeral. Then later another caller picked it as well. Just when I thought this song was universally hated.

Little Drummer Boy

Of the many versions of this song it was this duet by Bing Crosby and David Bowie that stole listeners hearts.

Snoopy vs. The Red Baron

At first I was floored someone thought of this novelty song as heart-warming but then again the message in the end with Snoopy's life spared by the Red Baron because it was Christmas day definitely brings a message of peace.

Doyle's hysterical take was Snoopy was alpha'ed and should be ashamed he didn't die with honor.

Mary, Did You Know?

This one is by Pentatonix but there's a pretty version by Carrie Underwood too.

Christmas Time

A touching Brian Adams classic.

Let It Be Christmas

Country music was even represented with this Alan Jackson holiday song.

Carol of the Bells

I'm sorry. Just...no. This song has always depressed me. This is not heart-warming as a caller suggested. This pours ice water right into my soul.

I may need some Pretenders to thaw it out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Want to take these songs on the go with you? Here's the Spotify playlist

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.