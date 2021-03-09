Hey guys, want to dream with me for a little?

82 W. River Road is the most expensive mansion currently on the market in Rumson and it's a stunner.

Who do you think is going to move in here…a real housewife, a sports figure, a political powerhouse?

I find these homes fascinating and because I’m a nosey Nelly, I have to look inside…come on, I’ll take you with me, (just take your shoes off first).

The estimated monthly payment on this palace built in 1904 is roughly 53K dollars a month! If you thought your property taxes were high hold on to your tiara…this homeowner will pay 16K a month!

Sorry, I just fainted...ok, I'm back now. Here is what you get for this type of investment: 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (my first thought was that is A LOT of cleaning but I’m sure this house comes with Alice from the Brady Bunch right?)

Of course, you have a pool and private lake access with dock slip, too. As you know, a picture says a thousand words so I'll let the photos do the talking here. Keep scrolling down to see each heavenly room of this home and after that, I put some surprise celebrity galleries so you can see inside their houses too (like I said, nosey)!

If you have a rich uncle that needs the tax write off or if you hit the lottery yourself, you should call Laura E Barr of Resources Real Estate and I’m sure she would be more than happy to help you! More importantly, don't forget to invite the radio girl over who told you about this place in the first place! I'm envisioning mimosas for us on that patio after you move in!

LOOK INSIDE: The Most Expensive House in Rumson This is the most expensive house for sale in Rumson, NJ in 2021

Look Inside Teresa Giudice's NJ Home

TAKE A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION