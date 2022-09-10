The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular.

Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.

But exactly where to find that perfect setting can be a bit tough. After all, there's no shortage of world-class restaurants in the Garden State.

To make it easier, the editors at onlyinyourstate.com recently assembled a list of the 12 most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey. Cutting the state in half, four are south of Interstate 195 and the rest are all to the north.

But before we reveal who is number one, here's a look at some restaurants that made the cut.

12. Braddock's Tavern, Medford

Braddock's Tavern, S. Main St., Medford NJ - Photo: Google Maps Braddock's Tavern, S. Main St., Medford NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In a structure that dates back to the 1840s,

Braddock’s Tavern currently offers fine dining on two floors in a marvelous colonial atmosphere. The present day traveler will find a varied menu filled with an assortment of fresh seafood, poultry, veal, and beef.

7. Cafe Matisse, Rutherford

Matisse, Rutherford NJ - Photo: Google Maps Matisse, Rutherford NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Located in an old horse and buggy firehouse,

A simply magical space, Café Matisse’s colorful impressionist-style paintings and chandeliers create a playful, inviting atmosphere of simple elegance. The European style garden also adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the dining experience. The restaurant’s stunning atmosphere makes it the perfect place to celebrate special occasions and host private events.

3. The Frog And The Peach, New Brunswick

The Frog and The Peach in New Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps The Frog and The Peach in New Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Just off of Routes 18 and 27 in New Brunswick is The Frog and The Peach,

The restaurant occupies an old industrial building (c. 1876) located at 29 Dennis Street, which originally housed printing presses for the local paper, 'The Home News.' It was later used for various types of manufacturing and was last used as a leather suitcase handle factory

Who is number one?

For the most beautiful restaurant in New Jersey, you'll need to travel to Camden County. Cherry Hill, to be exact. That's where you'll find Caffe Aldo Lamberti right on Route 70.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti on Route 70 in Cherry Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps Caffe Aldo Lamberti on Route 70 in Cherry Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As one reviewer recently said,

Oh my goodness! I had an awesome dinner here with my husband on our anniversary. The service was exceptional! The food was perfection! The portion sizes were very appropriate! And I would definitely recommend coming here. My husband and I will definitely be back. Yummy!

Check out the full list

For the full list of the twelve most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey, visit onlyinyourstate.com.

