Who’s got shots? Here’s the most and least vaccinated NJ counties

Just as anyone 16 and older has become eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, New Jersey already is well over halfway to its goal of having 70% of adults fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 2.5 million adults were fully vaccinated out of the 4.7 million aimed for by the end of June.

Cape May and Morris counties led the pack in terms of percentage of adults living there who have been fully vaccinated, both at more than 45% as of Monday.

Counting first doses administered, 65% of Morris County adults have received at least one shot, along with 60% of Somerset County adults and 59% of adults in Cape May County.

Counting the sheer number of adults fully vaccinated, the state’s most populated county, Bergen, led with 281,945. Bergen County has more than 932,000 residents — more than 735,000 of them 18 and older, based on 2019 U.S. Census data.

Middlesex County, the second most populated county, ranked second for number of fully vaccinated adults at 211,128. Monmouth County (the fifth most populated county) ranked third with 185,013 adults fully vaccinated, with Essex (third biggest county population) and Morris Counties rounding out the top five.

As for least vaccinated, Hudson County, the fourth most populated county was at just under 25% of its adult population fully vaccinated as of Monday. Passaic and Warren Counties were each at just over 29% of adult residents fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 30% of adults in Essex County were fully vaccinated, as were 31% of adults in both Union and Cumberland Counties.

Warren County also lagged behind the rest of the counties in how many adults living there have received at least one shot, at 43% of its roughly 85,000 adults.

Cumberland County was at 46% adult residents with at least one dose, Salem County was at 47%, and Ocean and Passaic counties each were just shy of 48% of its adults having received at least one shot.

For perspective, Ocean County has roughly 460,000 adults 18 and older, while Passaic has just under 383,000 adults and Cumberland has just under 114,000 adults.

In 15 counties, at least half of adults living there have received at least one vaccine shot. The state has vaccine data available by county online, via its COVID-19 dashboard.

Nationally, the CDC has reported that half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 32% are fully vaccinated.

For those between the ages of 16 and 18, the only approved vaccine is the Pfizer brand, based on FDA emergency use authorizations.

