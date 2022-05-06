Days after Morristown, NJ trail sex assault, 2 young men arrested

MORRISTOWN — Two young men have been arrested, stemming from Tuesday’s reported sex assault and attempted robbery along a Morris County trail.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced that 18-year-old Lizandro Osorio-Mejia has been charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact —while a 17-year-old male has been charged with robbery and theft.

A woman reported being attacked in Morristown on the Traction Line Recreation Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

Both men — strangers to the victim, police said — were detained on Thursday, hours after police shared surveillance images with the public, asking for potential tips.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement partners at the state, county and local levels, without whom such a through and swift investigation and arrests would not have been possible," Carroll said.

"I also thank the public and our local/regional media for their vigilance and helping to get the word out. It is this due diligence and communication that enables law enforcement to most effectively protect the public,” he continued.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

