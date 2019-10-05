Morristown man faces deportation after prison for child sex crime

MORRISTOWN — A 49-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison after admitting that he molested a pre-teen girl.

Daniel Soler, who previously lived with his wife and child in this town, faces deportation after serving at least 51 months of his prison sentence because he is in the country illegally.

Soler pleaded guilty to sexual assault after admitting that he committed an act of sexual contact on a girl.

As in most sex crime cases, Soler was no stranger to his victim, who he knew through acquaintances, prosecutors said.

The landscape worker was initially charged in 2016 with raping the girl starting when she was 8 years old and until she was 12, from 2009 to 2014, the Morristown Daily Record reported.

After his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer request against Soler.

