Morristown man charged in knife brawl over mask at restaurant

MORRISTOWN — An irate restaurant customer punched a manager in the face Wednesday night after he was asked to put on a mask, according to police.

Jose Canales, 21, of Morristown, refused to put on a mask as he ordered food at Fatty's Restaurant about 10:30 p.m. The manager, Mauri Coli, canceled the order, refunded Canales' money and asked him to leave, according to police.

Canales punched Coli and during a fight, threw a small knife at workers who he threatened to kill, police said.

No one was hit by the knife but Colin was left with a bruised hand and Canales had cut on his forehead.

Canales also damaged an iPad that belonged to the restaurant, according to police.

Canales was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders, restaurants must stop indoor dining after 10 p.m. but may continue to offer takeout.

