MORRISTOWN — Morristown Airport returned to normal operations hours after a small plane went off a runway on Saturday.

The Beechcraft King Air series aircraft went off the runway into a grassy area around noon in foggy conditions, which temporarily shut down the airport, according to the airport.

There was no word on how many people were on-board the plane at the time of the incident, but Morristown Police told Patch that there were no injuries.

Based on a photo of the aircraft shared by the airport, the craft appeared to be a King Air 250, which can hold up to 9 occupants. The King Air 250 is the "most popular business turboprop in the world," according to the Beechcraft website.

By 3 p.m., the airport was handling all incoming and outgoing flights on its only other runway as an investigation continued into the crash. Both runways resumed normal traffic after 9 p.m., according to the airport.

The FAA is investigating the crash. The airport did not disclose who owned or operated the Beechcraft plane involved Saturday.

Morristown Airport is a publicly owned, privately operated airport. Among its visitors, President Donald Trump often lands there in Air Force One during his visits to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5