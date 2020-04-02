Morris County man admits shooting wife in ‘accident,’ on suicide watch

The attorney for a man accused of shooting his wife inside their home says it was an accident.

Alexander Jacobs, 74, is accused of murdering his wife, Lilia Jacobs, inside their East Hanover home on March 26. His step-daughter called police to report the shooting and told police it was part of a domestic violence incident, according to Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp.

During the hearing, attorney Vincent Nuzzi told a judge that his client is "totally confused" about what is going on but said that he understands the charges against him, according to a report on Morristown Daily Record, which covered the hearing. Jacobs is now on suicide watch, his attorney said.

Jacobs was pacing back and forth in his home on Selmar Terrace when police arrived. He walked toward officers in his front yard holding a handgun by his side, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained through an Open Public Records request.

He put the weapon down when ordered to by police and was read his rights as he was arrested, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the weapon was a Pierto Beretta Model 85F loaded with hollow-nose bullets.

As officers prepared to question him, Jacobs said, "I understand and I accept that I killed my wife." He invoked his constitutional rights and the interview was terminated, according to the affidavit.

Police found the body of Lilia Jacobs lying in blood with an open wound to the head.

The judge ordered Alexander Jacobs to remain in custody.

