Morris County man shot wife dead, cops say

EAST HANOVER — A husband is accused of shooting his wife at their home on Thursday afternoon in Morris County.

County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp said police were called to a home on Selmar Terrace in East Hanover around 2 p.m. by the couple's daughter to report the shooting of her mother inside the home.

The daughter was outside the home when police arrived and told officers that the shooting was part of a domestic violence incident, according to Knapp. The prosecutor said a handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found at the house along with the body of Lilia Jacobs.

Knapp did not reveal the nature of the domestic violence incident.

Lilia Jacobs' husband. Alexander Jacobs, 74, was taken into custody outside the home, according to Knapp, who told the Daily Record Alexander Jacobs was found at the end of a dead-end street near East Hanover School. School was out of session because of an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus virus.

Alexander Jacobs was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree possession of prohibited devices. He is being held at the Morris County Jail.

