When you are a celebrated Iron Chef and you are celebrating your birthday, you do it at your new highly anticipated restaurant set to open here in New Jersey.

Let the party begin!

What a party for Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who celebrated his 70th birthday recently at his new restaurant MM by Morimoto set to open in Montclair, New Jersey.

Morimoto, Sushi, Chef (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF) loading...

The highly acclaimed Iron Chef Morimoto comes with the highest credentials for his innovations of infusing Western-style cuisine with traditional Japanese cooking techniques and ingredients.

After opening his first restaurant in Philadelphia in 2001, Chef Morimoto has since opened a string of restaurants worldwide.

Chef Morimoto’s popularity, stemming from TV programs such as Iron Chef and Chef America, and now serving as the head judge and executive producer of Roku’s Sushi Master, has made him a highly sought-after figure among millions of food enthusiasts.

Morimoto, Eating Noodles (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF) loading...

To celebrate the occasion, there was a pig roast, a tuna cutting demonstration, and attendees were treated to an ice sculpture and an ice luge that was available with a favorite alcohol. Of course, there was a birthday cake involved!

The big event held in Montclair, New Jersey at MM by Morimoto restaurant will be a 200-seat restaurant nestled into over 12,000 square feet of space. The restaurant is scheduled to open in July 2025.

The menu will feature Chef Morimoto’s famous Japanese dishes and additional menu offerings with a twist. You can expect high-grade sushi and sashimi, they will have a grill with protein selections, handcrafted cocktails, and a wide selection of sake, beer, and wine.

Sushi Canva loading...

I am a fan of Iron Chef Morimoto, for those of us who enjoy cooking, he is an icon to enjoy. I will see you at his restaurant.