More Wawas opening in New Jersey

The first of three new Wawa stores in Brick is opening this week. The first to open is on Route 70, with additional locations coming to Route 88 as well as Lanes Mills Road. The new Lanes Mills store will replace an existing Wawa that is to be demolished.

According to Wawa’s website, the three Brick stores are part of a plant to open 13 new locations in New Jersey this year. The others planned are to be located in Bridgeton, Deptford, Eatontown, Edison, Gibbsboro, Jefferson, Mount Holly, North Brunswick, Pennsauken, Plainfield and Robbinsville.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Wawa said the new Route 70 store will offer services that include mobile ordering, curbside pick-up and delivery as well as new menu items, such as its new burger. There's also Wawa's pasta, kids meals, and heat and eat meals too.

Wawa also just reopened a Parsippany store that had been closed for remodeling.

The opening in Brick comes the same week that a new Farm Stores location is set to open in Toms River, although their business model is different from Wawa’s. Farm Stores offer groceries as well as coffee, sandwiches, and soups, but you never go inside. You order your items and then they are delivered to your car. Unlike Wawa, Farm Stores don’t sell gas. The new Toms River location is at Route 37 and Lowell Ave.

Wawa currently has over 260 stores in New Jersey; one of their main competitors, Quick Chek, has 160 locations in New Jersey and New York.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

