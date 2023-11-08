More warehouses proposed and more opposition in South Jersey towns

The latest battleground in South Jersey is in historic Westampton Township where residents are fighting to keep a giant warehouse from being built.

The proposed warehouse will be on the doorstep of historic Rancocas Village. The warehouse is being proposed by Dolan Contractors Inc. If approved, it wouldn't be directly in the historic district itself but within a 500-foot buffer zone near the entrance to the village.

Residents don't want the traffic, the noise, and the extreme lighting that will be required for the site at night.

Not to mention how it will affect the aesthetics of this historic town.

Other towns in the area may face the same kind of battle in the coming months. Chatter on the Next-Door app has people being urged to show up at township meetings in places like Southampton Township as well.

"No More Warehouses. According to the meeting minutes in the September planning board meeting there is an application for the building of a warehouse IN OUR TOWNSHIP. The meeting will be held on the first Thursday of the month at 6pm. Please attend and voice your opinion (hopefully against it!!) All these warehouses are ruining our landscape, and they are all sitting partially empty. 5 Retreat Road Southampton, NJ 08088

Show up and speak on it. Pemberton is under attack also.. we have a big meeting the same night.. at 7.. they moved us to the high school now, people are not happy.. but the council is NOT listening.. make sure u get it shot down at council before it gets to planning.. planning is hard to beat... We will NOT give up.. if they 1 in, many will be behind it.. VOTE NO on warehouses.. it will only cost u money... it does NOT save you a cent!!!"

That is the key to keep these massive beasts out of your town according to the New Jersey Office of Planning Advocacy.

In one of their webinar meetings on the topic earlier this year they urged local residents to get involved early by showing up and voicing your concerns at township planning board meetings.

The issue of warehouse sprawl in small towns all throughout New Jersey is becoming a good reason for people who don't normally attend these meetings to show up and voice their concerns.

Other small, quaint quiet New Jersey towns have fought off the advances of companies wanting to build warehouses in their towns, so it can be done.

Hillsborough is trying to block two proposed warehouses by buying up open space in the town.

It's an issue in almost every part of this state and this fight may be coming to a municipal building near you!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

