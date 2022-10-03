More Than Pink Walk rocks Great Adventure to fight breast cancer

They came from all walks of life to walk for one common cause. The 2022 Susan G Koman More Than Pink Walk to fight breast cancer which took place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Six Flags Great Adventure.

As I've talked about many times on New Jersey 101.5, my wife Deneen is a breast cancer survivor of 15 years. It's easy to remember that because she found out she had it after giving birth to our twin boys Lennon and Albert. As my good friend, the late Gary Pappa once said, "She gave them life and they gave it right back to her."

There were so many breast cancer survivors, each with their own story.

94.5 PST's Chris Rollins talked about how her mother battled metastatic breast cancer for over 20 years. Chris says "she was a warrior and the strongest woman I know."

There was also Sallie Hagens who retired to care for her mother who was suffering from ovarian cancer, only to find out that she herself would be fighting breast cancer and now surviving.

Beth Porecca spoke about living with metastatic inflammatory breast cancer. Nancy Dango is a 22-year breast cancer survivor, team captain, and top fundraiser. Nicole Cortno was diagnosed just a few months ago and walked on Sunday. Stephanie Lucas was diagnosed in 2018 with Stage III inflammatory breast cancer and Dale Jones is celebrating 10 years as a breast cancer survivor.

These were the people who spoke and were highlighted but there were so many more.

It's estimated that in New Jersey, more than 1,300 people will die from breast cancer this year. What's great about the "More Than Pink Walk" is that it helps people right here in the Garden State. The more we walk, the closer we get to a common goal of a world without breast cancer.

