More merchandise ideas for ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shoppers (Opinion)

It recently came to light in an article from the OCScanner that a “Let’s Go Brandon” themed store is coming to route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey.

The store is dedicated to pro-Trump and anti-Biden merchandise, like “Trump 2024” shirts and “F*** Biden” banners.

You can see more of what they have to offer here.

For anyone who has a vested interest in this kind of merchandise, I’m offering these ideas free of charge.

For instance...

A hoodie with the famous newspaper headline “Dewey defeats Truman.”

It was announced prematurely that Thomas E. Dewey won the 1948 election over Harry Truman when, in fact, he did not. Clearly, if you're interested in the LGB store, you’re a fan ignoring the actual outcome of elections, so this hoodie would likely sell out fast.

Harry Truman

A van featuring a portrait of Aaron Burr holding an American flag and a gun.

I’ve seen plenty of vans with Trump’s image or trucks with “F*** Joe Biden” flags to know that there’s a market for images of candidates turned all the way up to 11.

When it comes to the election of 1800. Sure, Jefferson won, but Burr was robbed, the election was stolen!

AP

A "Nixon '62" bumper sticker

Sure, the televised debates showed that John F. Kennedy handled things better than Richard Nixon… but that’s fake news!

Best display a bumper sticker that reads “Nixon '62” so others know you're too smart to trust the lame stream media and their fake election results!

In Profile: 100 Years In US Presidential Races

2000 election? We haven't forgotten about those hanging chads yet!

Who wants a "Gals for Gore" t-shirt?

Bush who? #NotMyPresident

Climate COP26 Summit

Seems over the top, no?

Of course, it is. I’ve got a dose of reality for you: To do this with a Trump store is just as bonkers. Do you see how insane this store seems to some of us?

No? Oh well, I tried. Enjoy your MAGA hats!

President Trump Holds Rally In New Hampshire Day Before State's Primary

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

