More holiday mayhem — Walmart employee punched for looking at customer, cops say

This is supposed to be the season of good tidings, but another New Jersey worker was the target of a customer’s wrath, police say. This time it was at a Walmart in Vineland.

A customer punched a 64-year-old employee according to Vineland police. The customer punched the worker several times because the employee was looking at him, police said. Apparently that’s enough for a beat down.

This incident comes on the heels of the incident involving an irate customer allegedly throwing a UPC scanner at a staffer at a Bayonne QuickChek when his debit card was declined. You gotta love Christmastime in New Jersey.

Anyone with info on the Vineland Walmart case can call Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345.

