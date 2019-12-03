Bah humbug! QuickChek clerk attacked over declined card

They say nothing good happens after midnight. At 1 a.m. Saturday at a Bayonne QuickChek, that old adage certainly played out.

According to police, a guy went inside the QuickChek at 260 Broadway and tried to pay for something with a credit card. It was declined.

In keeping with the holiday spirit of good will toward men and all that, the 20-year-old woman employee who had to break the bad news to the man said she received angry curses in return. The guy stormed out then returned for Round 2, at which point, according to the cops, he grabbed the handheld UPC scanner and hurled it at the woman, striking her in the head.

The woman refused medical attention, the incident is being investigated, and Santa is reviewing his naughty list and making revisions.

