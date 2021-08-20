More dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

It seems as if New Jersey is being overrun by dinosaurs this year; there’s a park dedicated to them, Field Station: Dinosaurs, in Bergen County, there’s a dinosaur exhibit at Liberty Science Center: the Dino Dig Adventure, and the Dino Safari at two New Jersey malls. Well, get ready, because even more dinosaurs are on the way.

Dino Stroll is coming this fall to two New Jersey locations; Oct. 2-3 at the Meadowlands Expo Center, and at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Oct. 23-24. So, what is Dino Stroll? According to its website: Dino Stroll is the most realistic tour back into history with animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds and many more exquisite details that bring them to life. It’s a walking tour of 75 life sized dinosaurs

Some of the dinosaurs are over 25 feet tall and 60 feet long and are from the Mesozoic, Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods.

In conjunction with the exhibit is a charity fundraiser: Dino Stroll has a national charitable initiative to support those struggling within each city the exhibit visits. Food donations are encouraged and accepted at each event. All collected food items are then donated locally to help children and families facing hardship, hunger, and food insecurities. Together, we can all make a difference between families having nutritious meals or wondering where their next meal will come from.

Tickets for the Atlantic City tour can be purchased here and at the Meadowlands here.

