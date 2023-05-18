Dinosaur Safari pop-up coming to North Jersey this summer

If you or even your kids are into dinosaurs, you’ll love this dinosaur safari coming to New Jersey this summer.

LuminoCity is a company that “creates unforgettable and immersive experiences”. They base their attraction on light and imagination.

They have put on plenty of festivals all with different themes like Winter Fantasy, Wild Adventure, and Sweet Dream

and this time, they are bringing a Dinosaur Safari to life.

Dino Safari will take place from June 10 to July 9 at Rockaway Townsquare.

The lighting festival will feature a Volcanic Extinction where each light display tells a story.

Illuminated Prehistoric Wonders, Roaring Dinosaurs Come to Life where you’ll come across “40 lifelike dinosaurs that move, roar, and tower as high as 46 feet.”

Also a dinosaur bouncy castle, dinosaur speedway, and caterpillar express train.

You can book a daytime ticket (from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) or a nighttime ticket (from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

The address is 301 Mount Hope Ave in Rockaway, NJ at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in the JC Penny parking lot.

Click HERE for more information.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.