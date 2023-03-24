Amazingly popular chicken restaurant opens its second NJ location

Super Chix, the popular chicken and custard chain, is growing its New Jersey footprint by opening a second Garden State location in Rockaway.

They opened their first store, in East Hanover, last September.

In a statement, Super Chix said:

Rockaway is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.

Super Chix is known for its chicken sandwiche, but they say that it is not a restaurant, it’s an obsession.

At Super Chix, we are super into chicken. We think it’s just about the most perfect food in the world. And we wanted our recipes to celebrate all that perfection. So we did something drastic. We decided to keep it simple. We decided to bring to you The Last True Chicken Sandwich.

The opening of the Rockaway store continues the expansion plans of the chain:

We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country. The Rockaway, NJ restaurant is the 4th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023 and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months, including the first restaurant in the Northwest US – next to open will be: Logan, UT; Williamsburg, VA; Fredrickson, WA; and, Chesapeake, VA. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 321 Mt. Hope Ave., Rockaway.

