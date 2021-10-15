Walk with dinosaurs in New Jersey

This has seemed to be the year of the dinosaur in New Jersey, and now another dinosaur event is coming to the Garden State: Dino Stroll, an interactive trip back to the Mesozoic, Triassic, Cretaceous, and Jurassic periods, will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center next weekend (Oct. 23-24).

So, what is Dino Stroll?

According to the event’s website: Dino Stroll is the most realistic tour back into history with animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds and many more exquisite details that bring them to life. Dino Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll, they can get up close to 75 dinosaurs within exhibits throughout, ranging from babies to some life-like and life-size dinosaurs, and even encounter a T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few.

In conjunction with the exhibit is a charity fundraiser: Dino Stroll has a national charitable initiative to support those struggling within each city the exhibit visits. Food donations are encouraged and accepted at each event. All collected food items are then donated locally to help children and families facing hardship, hunger, and food insecurities. Together, we can all make a difference between families having nutritious meals or wondering where their next meal will come from.

Tickets for the Atlantic City stop on the tour can be purchased here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

