Dinosaurs to roam New Jersey again this summer

After a brief construction delay, Field Station: Dinosaurs in Bergen County is open again. The 30 acre outdoor theme park features life sized animatronic dinosaurs as well as a fossil dig site.

According to the New York Times, the park is the brainchild of Guy Gsell, a dinosaur enthusiast who traveled the country and abroad to observe dinosaur shows, even going to China to find a company who could make his dream come true.

He worked with paleontologists from the New Jersey State Museum to make the dinosaurs accurate.

There are over 30 dinosaurs in the park and they have sensors and facial recognition technology that makes them “come alive” when visitors approach. Not only do the dinos move, they roar, too. There is an amphitheater where dinosaur puppet shows take place, and there is dig site where guests can search for “buried” dinosaur fossils. The park is set up as an expedition with a ¾ mile walking path where you’ll encounter the life size prehistoric beasts in a natural setting; of course, there’s a T-Rex.

Dinosaurs once roamed New Jersey; in fact, we have a state dinosaur, the Hadrosaurus, which you can see a replica of at Field Station: Dinosaurs. There is also a presentation at the amphitheater about the history of dinosaurs in New Jersey.

The park opened in 2012 in Secaucus, and moved to its current location in Overpeck County Park in Teaneck in 2017. They opened a second park in Kansas in 2018.

If you want to visit, the park’s website has the details at jerseydinos.com.

