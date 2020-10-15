More diners lost forever from Jersey

Northjersey.com did a roundup of diners and restaurants that shut down recently due to the pandemic. The Lyndhurst Diner is sadly on that list. The article says it’s been confirmed through the health department that the iconic eatery closed down a few months ago. A higher-end place in Cranford shared a similar fate. Pairings Palate & Plate posted on their Facebook page “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is untenable for us to continue. It is with heavy hearts that we have to cease all operations at Pairings at this time.”

It’s sad enough for practical reasons when our state loses any kind of business. It hurts our economy. But some places are so special they also hurt our hearts when they disappear. Some time back I wrote the following list of the top 10 places (or things) I miss the most from the New Jersey landscape. With 35% of all restaurants in danger of closing and never returning due to the pandemic I thought this would be a good time to re-post it.

