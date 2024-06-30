Just in time for busy summer season at the shore and Fourth of July weekend, a new ice cream shop has opened up in Egg Harbor Township.

While there are no shortage of great local ice cream shops in Atlantic County to enjoy, I'll never complain about another great spot to enjoy a sweet treat.

As of this week, you can add another great local spot, Moo’s Creamery is now open and located at 501 Zion Road Suite 3 right in the same shopping plaza as Pete's Sub Shop.

Moo Creamery is more than just ice cream, they will also be serving coffee, tea, donuts, bagels and multiple styles of avocado toast.

They are open Mon-Sat from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.., and Sunday from 1 p.m. -10 p.m.

It seems like the ice cream scene off the island in Atlantic County is really picking up some steam with tons of great options like Jersey Cow, Twist, Little's Lloyd's Custard Hut, Sunryser, Lindy Hops, Royal Crown, Main Event and Custard Castle to name a just few.

