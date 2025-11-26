✅ U.S. Army specialist from NJ swept into ocean during Big Sur wave surge

A search for the body of a U.S. Army specialist from New Jersey who was swept into the Pacific Ocean in California's Big Sur region continued on Tuesday.

U.S. Army specialist Amanpreet Thind was on the rocks at Soberanes Point within Garrapata State Park in northern California on Saturday when he fell into the water, according to a statement from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. The National Weather Service had issued a warning about unusually large waves.

Two women who were also swept into the ocean around the same time were able to get themselves out of the water. They were treated and released at a hospital.

Rough surf has impeded the search and prevented the Sheriff's Office dive team from entering the water on Monday. Calmer conditions allowed them to go in on Tuesday. Sheriff's Office Commander Andres Rosas told KGO that a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted Thind's body about 300 feet offshore on Tuesday but lost track of it in the still turbulent ocean.

Thind is also a student at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Thind family during this difficult time. We are providing those impacted with every resource and support service available and extend our heartfelt gratitude to local, state, and national first responders working tirelessly to locate Spc. Thind," Col. Christy L. Whitfield said to KGO TV.

The Army's Public Affairs Office told New Jersey 101.5 it is not disclosing Thind's hometown.

"Given the sensitivity of the situation and the family’s emotional state, we are not releasing further details at this time," spokesman Bryen Freigo said in an email.

On Nov. 4, a 39-year-old father and his 7-year-old daughter, visiting from Canada, were swept into the ocean by 15-to-20-foot waves, according to the Sheriff's Office.

