Montclair, NJ widow accused of posing as veterinarian

A 39-year-old Montclair woman is facing charges after authorities said she kept a veterinary clinic open in Totowa without a license.

Alia Muslih was arrested on Friday, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

She has been running both the Totowa Animal Hospital and Seven Star Pet Resort out of 140 Furler Street in Totowa, Valdes said.

Muslih’s husband, Adel Hamdan, was a licensed veterinarian. The 73-year-old man died in December of COVID-19, as previously reported by NorthJersey.com.

The state Board of Veterinary Medicine has confirmed that Muslih is not a licensed veterinarian and Totowa Animal Hospital is no longer a licensed veterinary clinic.

Hamdan was licensed to operate the property in Totowa until his death, according to the same regulatory database.

Muslih had reinforced a false impression that she was a licensed veterinarian, according to prosecutors.

She has been charged with second-degree theft by deception, corporate misconduct and unlicensed possession of prescription drugs, as well as third-degree animal cruelty.

Following a first court appearance on Saturday, Muslih was released on pre-trial monitoring, with the condition that she does not return to the business.

