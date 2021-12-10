Montclair, NJ cops save choking 6-day-old who stopped breathing

It's a parent's nightmare for sure. A crisis with your infant. In the case of one Montclair family, it happened last week.

Their 6-day-old baby Diego started to choke while mom was breastfeeding him and then stopped breathing. Quickly calling 9-1-1, the distraught parents were relieved at how quickly officers responded.

Officers Kevin Ortiz, Matthew Dobrowolski, and Sean Verbist arrived at the Nishuane Road home to find baby Diego not breathing and a dark color. According to police, reported by RLS Media, Officer Ortiz immediately turned the baby over and began whacking his back. After a few seconds, the baby was breathing again.

According to police officials, the ambulance unit soon arrived, and the infant was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures. - rlsmetro via rlsmedia.com

These Montclair officers are examples of the very best our NJ police departments have to offer. Remember, it's not an activist on the other end of that 9-1-1 call. It's a cop who may be the difference between life and death.

Proud to honor Officers Ortiz, Dobrowolski, and Verbist for today's #BlueFriday

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

