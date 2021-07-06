Monroe, NJ multi-car crash caused by medical episode, police say
MONROE TWP. (Middlesex) — A motorist ran off a residential street and struck a mailbox in front of one home, a parked car and a tree at the next home, and then another car in the driveway of a third home, all due to a suspected medical episode, according to township police.
Monroe Police said in a release on Facebook that township resident Howard Kaplan, 69, was traveling north on Riviera Drive just after 9 a.m. Monday when his 2021 Audi A6 left the roadway to the left and hit the mailbox at 105 Riviera Drive. Continuing north, Kaplan's car struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue parked in the driveway of 107 Riviera Drive, then a tree on the front lawn of that property.
Finally, the Audi hit a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of 109 Riviera, the impact of which pushed the Jeep into a 2020 Mercedes Benz CLA, also parked in that driveway.
Monroe EMS responded and transported Kaplan to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of a facial injury. In the release, police said they believe a "suspected medical episode" caused the multiple crashes.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Division at 732-521-0222, ext. 224.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.