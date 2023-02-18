Monmouth Wine and Food Experience will come to NJ this spring

Want to eat and drink for a good cause? Look no further.

A new event is coming to Monmouth County that will benefit local nonprofits. All you have to do is taste food and spirits from various NJ restaurants.

Have I properly twisted your arm?

The Monmouth Wine and Food Experience will take place on Thursday, March 30 at the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank.

The Monmouth Wine & Food Experience is being presented by Monmouth Health & Life magazine, and ticket sales will benefit local non-profits including the Coastal Communities Family Success Center and Red Bank’s very own JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Pouring wine in glasses Ridofranz loading...

Not only will you get to sample local foods, hard seltzers, specialty cocktails, craft beers and wine, there will also be hands-on food demos and you’ll get your very own swag bag and commemorative glass.

There will also be live music and giveaways to sweeten the pot.

The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. The Molly Pitcher Inn is located at 88 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ.

Toasting glasses Ridofranz loading...

Per Red Bank’s website:

Guests must be 21 and older. The Monmouth Wine & Food Experience is a tasting event. Please drink responsibly; use a ride service such as Uber to and from the event if possible. Recommended dress code: Business casual.

You can purchase your tickets here. If you buy before March 1 you get $10 off, so hop to it!

