Monmouth Park in Oceanport, NJ gearing up for its 78th season of fun and the Sport of Kings

Beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport kicks off their 78th season of world-class thoroughbred horse racing and a full card of fun events that will make your time at the track very enjoyable.

I love going to Monmouth Park. I have been going for just about 30 years broadcasting my show from Monmouth Park for the Classic Car Show that will be held this year on Sunday, July 9. I enjoy the manicured grounds, the excitement of the racing, the sound of the call to the gate and most of all the staff that has been at Monmouth Park for many years. They are like family and always greet you with a smile. You can tell that they enjoy their job at Monmouth Park.

While I’ve been there for my Classic Car Show broadcast I’ve also been there for the excitement of The $1,000,000 Haskell and other major goings on at the track.

This year the racing will begin Friday at 2 p.m. and continue all weekend with special racing on Memorial Day and Labor Day. With the shortened scheduled it allows Monmouth Park to increase the purse on stake races and put more emphasis on attracting more people with strong events and attractions that people will want to attend.

The stakes races will include a healthy number of New Jersey bred stakes. As you may know, New Jersey is the home to more thoroughbred racing horses than Kentucky. It’s great to see a venue that supports that industry.

The 2023 racing schedule also includes some great festivals including the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival, The New Jersey Irish Heritage Festival, Latin Taco & Tequila Festival, The BBQ and Craft Beer Festival, The Wine & Pizza Festival, The Italian Festival & Wine Tasting, The Live & Local Music Festival and many more. Check out the full schedule of festivals and attractions at monmouthpark.com.

Make plans this year to pack up the family, or grab a date and some friends and head over to Monmouth Park for a day of fun, the excitement of the horses and the possibility of winning a couple of bucks.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Independently owned record stores in New Jersey The methods in which we listen to music have taken many forms throughout the years, but vinyl is still a force to be reckoned with.