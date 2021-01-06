Monmouth man charged in New Year’s Eve vandal attacks in Philly

A Monmouth County man was among seven protesters charged by Philadelphia police with vandalizing federal buildings on New Year’s Eve.

Police, however, are not sure if the attacks were related to organized groups or tied to "Antifa."

Police said Dustin Callahan, 24 of Farmingdale, was part of a "large disorderly crowd" at 8th and Market streets in Center City. The crowd included Adam McVicker, 25, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, who police said

Callahan, McVicker and the others ran away, police said.

McVicker, Callahan, Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, were charged with criminal mischief.

A pile of bricks was found in front of the Nix building and the protester who threw the brick was found with a yellow spray paint can and a pot lid, police said.

Another group of protesters was arrested several blocks away on Sansom Street near Independence Hall after writing anti-police and anti-prison messages on federal buildings in the area and a sheriff's office vehicle, according to police.

They were found with materials used to make Molotov cocktails, including a glass jar with a fuse and a powdery substance labeled "Fire Starter," according to police. They also had spray paint on their hands.

Jacob Robotinwere, 25, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia, and Meredith Tooker, 26, were charged with attempted arson, risking catastrophe, conspiracy and related offenses, according to police. Police did not provide a residence for Tooker.

Police Chief Inspector Michael Cram told the Philadelphia Inquirer they weren't sure if the group was just an informal group or part of an organized anarchist network.

Police said the group arrested on Market Street was wearing similar black clothing and "acting in unison." The Sansom Street group was described by police as "unruly Antifa protestors."

