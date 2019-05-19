Monmouth County teen riding bike badly hurt by SUV, cops say

MARLBORO — A 16-year-old bicyclist from Colts Neck was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after police said he was involved in a crash with an SUV on Saturday morning.

Marlboro police spokesman Capt. Fred Reck said a preliminary investigation determined a Honda CRV, driven by a 68-year-old man from Middletown, was traveling east on Route 520 (Newman Springs Road) at Conover Road when he was "impacted" by the teen on a bicycle.

South of the intersection, Conover becomes Boundary Road, heading toward Colts Neck.

The teen was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, while the driver was not injured, according to Reck.

Reck did not disclose the identities of either person involved in the crash pending notification of family. No charges have been filed.

Route 520 was closed for two hours between Route 34 and Route 79 for the cleanup and investigation.

