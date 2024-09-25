3 abused dogs brought to Monmouth County SPCA, one case solved

⭕ Two dogs were turned in to Asbury Park police and one in Red Bank

EATONTOWN — The Monmouth County SPCA is investigating the circumstances of three dogs brought to their shelter by police in poor condition in the past week.

Two of the dogs, Orion and Nutmeg, were found within an hour of each other Sept. 17 on Asbury Avenue.

Nutmeg (named by the shelter staff) had been in a metal cage and had a “significant laceration” on his head and neck, Executive Director Ross Licitra said. The dog was brought by its owner to a friend's house where it got into a "really, really bad scuffle," according to Licitra.

"She didn't have any money to pay for the vet care, or so she says, so she just decided to turn it in to the police and say she found it," Licitra said.

The woman has been identified but not yet located by Asbury Park police, according to Licitra. He said she faces charges of giving false information to police and an animal cruelty charge.

Runaway dogs

Orion was emaciated with his ribs and hip bones clearly visible, according to the MCSPCA staff. His head was wrapped in blood-soaked paper towels and plastic wrap with cuts and punctures in his face, ears and body. He was in a lot of pain because of swelling to his face and head that required immediate surgery.

A third dog named Fuchsia found running around Newman Springs Road in Red Bank, appears to be a runaway, according to Licitra. She had muscle loss all around her head and face with both ribs and hip bones visible.

"That dog's a stray just running loose and very emaciated, very underweight and she's got fleas. We are actively trying to trace down who may be the owners of these dogs may be," Licitra said. "You don't know how long they've been running. What a lot of people do, they just open the door and let them out. They don't want to care for them."

"We'll always figure out a way that's best for the animal."

Licitra said that if an owner finds themselves in a situation where they can't care for their pet any longer the MCSPCA can offer assistance to get the animal the care it needs. But it's not an easy choice and may involve surrendering a pet.

"If you find yourself in a situation where an animal's injured, if it's your own animal, or you know of an animal injured, please come be honest with us, and we'll figure out a way how to care for that animal, whether it's through a surrender to the shelter and let us take care of it, or there's payment plans or something to that degree," Licitra said. "We'll always figure out a way that's best for the animal."

